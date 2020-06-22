Utah health officials Monday report 444 new cases in past 24 hours, no new deaths

UTAH, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 444 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and no new deaths.

The cumulative number of lab-confirmed positive cases in Utah now stands at 17,906. The addition of 444 cases since Sunday’s report represents a daily rate increase of 2.5% from yesterday.

No additional deaths were reported; the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Utah remains at 158.

The number of Utahns tested states at 299,312. Of that number, 2,917 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. The rate of positives now stands at 6% of the total tested.

In the past seven days there have been 3,298 new positive cases reported, an average of 471 per day. Lab tests performed have increased by 26,374 over the same time frame, for a 7-day positivity rate of 12.5%.

For the prior 7-day period there were 2,286 new positive cases reported, an average of 327 per day. Lab tests performed increased by 30,039 over the same timeframe, for a 7-day positivity rate of 7.6%.

Those who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 number 1,192. Of those, 171 patients are currently hospitalized, an increase of eight in the past 24 hours.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 9,863.

See the chart below for the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah