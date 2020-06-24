Utah health officials report 484 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, no new deaths since Tuesday

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
COVID-19 virus. Image: CDC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 484 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and no new deaths.

Deaths from COVID-19 in Utah remain at 163.

The new cases bring Utah’s cumulative total to 18,784. The 484 new cases bring Utah’s daily increase to 2.6% from Tuesday.

And 304,738 COVID-19 tests have been performed, an increase of 2,462 tests from yesterday’s report.

More numbers

Utah has experienced 1,256 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19. Currently, 167 people are hospitalized, an increase of 30 in the past 24 hours.

And Utah’s who have recovered, defined as those still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 10,334.

