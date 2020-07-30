Utah health officials Wednesday report 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 502 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, July 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported nine more deaths and 502 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Those who died were:

A Davis County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man, older than 85, not hospitalized but in hospice care at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman, between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

A Juab County woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

The recent deaths bring total COVID-19 deaths to 300, eight more than yesterday. One previous death was subtracted because it is under review for whether it was caused by COVID-19.

More numbers

The 502 new positive cases confirmed in the past 24 hours brings Utah’s cumulative case total to 39,696.

A total of 524,367 people have been tested in Utah for COVID-19. That’s an increase of 6,176 in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 508 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.6%.

Currently there are 217 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 2,346.

Of Utah’s confirmed COVID-19 patients, 27,261 are considered “recovered,” defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.