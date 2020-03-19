Utah Rep. Ben McAdams tests positive for COVID-19

UTAH, March 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Rep Ben McAdams has tested positive for COVID-19.

The congressman revealed his diagnosis in a tweet issued at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday. McAdams (D-Second District) age 45, wrote the following:

“On Saturday evening, after returning from Washington, D.C., I developed mild cold-like symptoms. In consultation with my doctor on Sunday, I immediately isolated myself in my home. “I have been conducting all meetings by telephone. My symptoms got worse, and I developed a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing and I remained self-quarantined.

“On Tuesday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and Following his referral, I went to the local testing clink for the test. Today I learned that I tested positive.

“I am still working for Utahns and pursing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine.

“I’m doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak. I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow health recommendations we’re all getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public threat.”