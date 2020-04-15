Utah reports 130 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Wednesday total stands at 2,542, with 1 new fatality

UTAH, April 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reported Wednesday that there have been 130 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the last 24 hours, and one new fatality.

Test-confirmed cases are at 2,542, a 5% increase in Utah. That is up from a 2% increase between Monday and Tuesday and a 2.4% increase in cases between Sunday and Monday.

The number of fatalities is 20, with one new death since Tuesday. UDOH state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said in a press briefing Wednesday that person was an male adult over the age of 60, from Salt lake County, with underlying health issues. He passed away in a hospital, Dunn said.

Hospitalizations stand at 221, up eight from the day before.

The total number of reported tests performed as of Wednesday is 47,614, up from 46,476 Tuesday.

Charts below show the numbers of cases and hospitalizations listed by the health department that governs them, and the percent of cases by age group.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah