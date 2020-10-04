Utah reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths; 1,393 new cases confirmed since Saturday

UTAH, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths and 1,363 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized

Those two deaths bring Utah’s death toll to 478. The 1,363 newly reported cases bring Utah’s cumulative number of positive cases to 77,618.

A total of 860,894 coronavirus tests have been performed in Utah, with 8,214 people tested since yesterday.

More numbers

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 998 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.7%

Currently 175 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,980.

Patients considered recovered, defined as those still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 57,392. It is common to die of COVID-19 more than three weeks after diagnosis.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah