Utah reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths; 1,105 new cases confirmed since Sunday

UTAH, Oct. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday confirmed four more COVID-19 deaths and 1,105 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

Two Utah County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Washington Count yman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

Those four deaths bring Utah’s death toll to 482. The 1,105 newly reported cases bring Utah’s cumulative number of positive cases to 78,723.

A total of 866,180 coronavirus tests have been performed in Utah, with 5,286 people tested since yesterday.

More numbers

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,027 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.6%.

Currently 183 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 4,019.

Patients considered recovered, defined as those still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 57,965. It is common to die of COVID-19 more than three weeks after diagnosis.