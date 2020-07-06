Utah reports 517 COVID-19 cases Monday; 6 more deaths in last 24 hours

UTAH, July 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 517 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and six more deaths.

Utah has now documented 25,469 cases of coronavirus. The 517 new cases represent a 2% increase since Sunday.

There have now been 190 deaths due to COVID-19 in Utah.

The patients who died in the past 24 hours were:

A Davis Lake County woman between age 45 and 64, not hospitalized at time of death

A Wasatch County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death and a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A total of 375,842 COVID-19 tests have been performed, 4,534 of them in the past 24 hours, the Utah Department of Health daily update says.

Of Utahns tested, 6.8% tested positive.

In the past seven days there have been 3,805 positive cases reported, an average of 544 per day. Lab tests performed have increased by 41,937 over the same time frame, for a seven-day positivity rate of 9.1%.

For the prior seven-day period there were 3,758 new positive cases reported, an average of 537 per day. Lab tests performed increased by 34,593 over the same time frame, for a seven-day positivity rate of 10.9%.

Total COVID-19 patients who have been hospitalized in Utah number 1,605. At present, 192 are hospitalized, an increase of 22 since Sunday.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 14,448.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah