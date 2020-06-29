Utah reports 564 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 1 new death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 564 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and one new death.

Utah’s total of known COVID-19 deaths now stand at 168.

The man who died was between ages 65-84, a Davis County resident, and was hospitalized at the time of death.

As of Monday, positive cases of coronavirus numbered 21,664, an increase of 564 cases from Sunday, a daily rate increase of 2.7%.

Lab tests performed number 333,905, with 5,456 of those conducted in the past 24 hours.

The positive test rate stands at 6.5% of total tested.

In the past seven days there have been 3,758 new positive cases reported, an average of 537 per day. Lab tests performed have increased by 34,593 over the same time frame, for a seven-day positivity rate of 10.9%.

For the prior seven-day period there were 3,298 new positive cases reported, an average of 471 per day. Lab tests performed increased by 26,338 over the same time frame, for a seven-day positivity rate of 12.5%.

At present, 193 patients are hospitalized, an increase of 21 since Sunday’s report. The total number of patients hospitalized during the pandemic is 1,417.

Utah COVID-19 patients who have recovered, defined as those still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 12,205.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.