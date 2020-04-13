Utah reports 60 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Monday total stands at 2,363, with no new fatalities

UTAH, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reported Monday that there have been 60 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

Test-confirmed cases are at 2,363, a 2.5% increase in Utah. That is down from a 4.2% increase in cases between Saturday and Sunday.

The number of fatalities is 18, with no new deaths since Sunday.

Hospitalizations stand at 201, up six from the day before.

The total number of reported tests performed as of Monday is 45,787.

Charts below show the numbers of cases and hospitalizations listed by the health department that governs them, and the percent of cases by age group.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah