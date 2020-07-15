Utah reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 413 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, July 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has suffered seven new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, while newly documented cases have increased by 413 in the same period.

According to a news release from the Utah Department of Health, who died were:

A Davis County man, between 65-84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, between 65-84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, between 45-64, hospitalized

A San Juan County woman, older than 85, long-term care facility

A Utah County woman, between 65-84, not hospitalized

A Weber County man, between 45-64, not hospitalized

A Weber County man, between 65-84, hospitalized

Utah’s cumulative deaths now total 223.

UDOH added in the news release: “The information we provide on a daily basis represents the net increase in deaths from one day to the next (the same is true for positive cases and lab tests). It does not mean all of those deaths occurred during the most recent 24-hour period. Usually when the UDOH reports deaths the death occurred within two to seven days prior. There are some instances where the death occurred even before that. This usually happens when a Utah resident dies out-of-state.

“For data privacy reasons, we are unable to provide you with the date-of-death for each death each day. If we gave you gender, age, residency location, AND date of death it would be too easy to potentially identify an individual.

“We do have a chart on our data dashboard that shows the actual date-of-death (it’s at the bottom left of the ‘Hospitalizations and Mortality’ tab).”

With the new 413 lab-documented cases, Utah’s total positive cases now stand at 30,891.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 589 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 10.13.

Lab tests performed number 432,080, an increase of 7,559 tests since yesterday.

Currently hospitalized for treatment are 204 patients. The cumulative number of those hospitalized stands at 1,913.

Those patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 18,593.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah