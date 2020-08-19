Utah reports 8 more deaths, 364 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 364 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The people who died were:

A male, between 45 and 64, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65 and 84, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65 and 84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65 and 84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65 and 84, Utah County resident, hospitalized prior to death

A male, between 45 and 64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65 and 84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Those deaths bring the known cumulative total to 377 Utahns dead of COVID-19. The 364 new lab-confirmed virus cases brings that total to 47,521 positive cases.

In total, 610,362 tests have been performed, 3,846 of them in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 346 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.9%

Currently, 139 Utahns are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 2,832.

Those classified as recovered, defined in this case as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 38,883. It is common to die from COVID-19 after the three-week mark.

For numbers broken down by area of the state, see the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah