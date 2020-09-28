Utah reports 827 new COVID-19 cases Monday, no new deaths

UTAH, Sept. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 827 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 71,442.

There were no new deaths, so the total remains at 453.

Lab tests performed since the beginning of the outbreak number 817,461, with 6,212 people tested yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,001 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 14%.

Currently, 167 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 3,757.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 54,530. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

UDOH said Monday it has made several updates to the data dashboard, including a new page with school-related cases reported at the individual district level. For an overview of all the changes please watch this video.

See the chart below for numbers broken down by area of the state.