Utah reports 97 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; Sunday total stands at 2,303, with no new fatalities

UTAH, April 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reported Sunday that there have been 97 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the last 24 hours.

Test-confirmed cases are at 2,303, a 4.2% increase in Utah. The number of fatalities is 18, with no new deaths since Saturday.

Hospitalizations stand at 195, up five from the day before.

The total number of reported tests performed as of Saturday is 44,234.

Charts below show the numbers of cases and hospitalizations listed by the health department that governs them, and the percent of cases by age group.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah