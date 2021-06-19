Utah wildfire updates: Crews battling blazes at 9 sites statewide

UTAH, June 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are battling nine Utah wildfires as of noon Saturday, with three added in just the past day.
New are the Morgan Canyon Fire, at 37 acres; the Deer Springs Fire, at 50 acres; and the Flatt Fire, estimated at 10,000.
All three are listed as zero percent contained.
Much of drought-ridden Utah will reach triple digit temperatures on Saturday. Salt Lake City will come close, at 99 degrees, and St. George expected to hit 108 degrees.
Here are where all nine wildfires stand as of 11 p.m. Saturday.
Morgan Canyon Fire
- Started: 10 p.m. Friday, June 18
- Size: 37 acres
- Percent contained: Zero
- Agencies: U.S. Forest Service, State of Utah
- Cause: Human
Deer Springs Fire
- Started: 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 18
- Size: 50 acres
- Percent contained: Zero
- Agencies:
- Cause: Under investigation
Flatt Fire
- Started: 3 p.m., Friday, June 18
- Size: Estimated 10,000 acres
- Percent contained: Zero
- Cause: Under investigation
Spring Fire
- Started: Tuesday, June 15
- Size: 3.6 acres
- Percent contained: 50
- Cause: Under investigation
Pack Creek Fire
- Started: June 9
- Size: 8,938
- Percent contained: 43
- Agencies: U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, State of Utah
- Cause: Human caused, by abandoned camp fire. Reward offered for information leading to the charging and conviction of those responsible.
Bear Fire
- Started: 1 p.m. June 8
- Size: 8,900 acres
- Percent contained: 5
- Agencies: Bureau of Land Management, FFSL
- Cause: Under investigation
East Canyon Fire
- Started: June 8
- Size: 835 acres
- Percent contained: 90
- Agencies: Local Unit Type 4 IC
- Cause: Human, heavy Equipment
Mammoth Fire
- Started: June 5
- Size: 709
- Percent contained: 100
- Agencies: U.S. Forest Service
- Cause: Lightning
Bennion Creek Fire
- Started: June 4
- Size: 8,313 acres
- Percent contained: 45
- Agencies: U.S. Forest Service
- Cause: Natural