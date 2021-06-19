Utah wildfire updates: Crews battling blazes at 9 sites statewide

UTAH, June 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are battling nine Utah wildfires as of noon Saturday, with three added in just the past day.

New are the Morgan Canyon Fire, at 37 acres; the Deer Springs Fire, at 50 acres; and the Flatt Fire, estimated at 10,000.

All three are listed as zero percent contained.

Much of drought-ridden Utah will reach triple digit temperatures on Saturday. Salt Lake City will come close, at 99 degrees, and St. George expected to hit 108 degrees.

Here are where all nine wildfires stand as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

Morgan Canyon Fire

Started: 10 p.m. Friday, June 18

Size: 37 acres

Percent contained: Zero

Agencies: U.S. Forest Service, State of Utah

Cause: Human

Deer Springs Fire

Started: 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 18

Size: 50 acres

Percent contained: Zero

Agencies:

Cause: Under investigation

Flatt Fire Started: 3 p.m., Friday, June 18

Size: Estimated 10,000 acres

Percent contained: Zero

Cause: Under investigation

Spring Fire

Started: Tuesday, June 15

Size: 3.6 acres

Percent contained: 50

Cause: Under investigation

Pack Creek Fire

Started: June 9

Size: 8,938

Percent contained: 43

Agencies: U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, State of Utah

Cause: Human caused, by abandoned camp fire. Reward offered for information leading to the charging and conviction of those responsible.

Bear Fire

Started: 1 p.m. June 8

Size: 8,900 acres

Percent contained: 5

Agencies: Bureau of Land Management, FFSL

Cause: Under investigation

East Canyon Fire

Started: June 8

Size: 835 acres

Percent contained: 90

Agencies: Local Unit Type 4 IC

Cause: Human, heavy Equipment

Mammoth Fire

Started: June 5

Size: 709

Percent contained: 100

Agencies: U.S. Forest Service

Cause: Lightning

Bennion Creek Fire