Utah’s COVID-19 numbers: Up 130 cases Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah gained 130 known COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the new total to 1,976, officials confirmed Thursday.

Known COVID-19 deaths held steady at 13. The number of tests reported increased 2,257, to a current total of 38,373. Hospitalizations increased by 10, to 168, in the past 24 hours.

Here are number updates by area and age group: