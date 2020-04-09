Utah’s COVID-19 numbers: Up 130 cases Thursday

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is shown at his Thursday, April 9, 2020 news conference to update Utahns on the COVID-19 response. Photo: Screen grab

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah gained 130 known COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the new total to 1,976, officials confirmed Thursday.

Known COVID-19 deaths held steady at 13. The number of tests reported increased 2,257, to a current total of 38,373. Hospitalizations increased by 10, to 168, in the past 24 hours.

Here are number updates by area and age group:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah
Jurisdiction Cases Hospitalizations
Bear River 41 6
Central Utah 6 1
Davis County 170 15
Salt Lake County 935 83
San Juan 6 2
Southeast Utah 4
Southwest Utah 48 7
Summit County 289 24
Tooele County 24 2
TriCounty 8
Utah County 272 17
Wasatch County 88 5
Weber-Morgan 85 6
State Total 1976 168
Total Utah Residents with COVID-19 Demographics Table
Age Group Case Count Percent of Cases Rate per 100k Population
Less than 1 year 10 1% 19.9
1-14 years 46 2% 6.3
15-24 years 299 15% 58.6
25-44 years 788 40% 87.6
45-64 years 611 31% 98.2
65-84 years 212 11% 67.8
85+ years 8 0% 21.2
To see Thursday’s full news conference, click on the Facebook link below:

