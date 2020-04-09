Utah’s COVID-19 numbers: Up 130 cases Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah gained 130 known COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the new total to 1,976, officials confirmed Thursday.
Known COVID-19 deaths held steady at 13. The number of tests reported increased 2,257, to a current total of 38,373. Hospitalizations increased by 10, to 168, in the past 24 hours.
Here are number updates by area and age group:
Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah
|Jurisdiction
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Bear River
|41
|6
|Central Utah
|6
|1
|Davis County
|170
|15
|Salt Lake County
|935
|83
|San Juan
|6
|2
|Southeast Utah
|4
|Southwest Utah
|48
|7
|Summit County
|289
|24
|Tooele County
|24
|2
|TriCounty
|8
|Utah County
|272
|17
|Wasatch County
|88
|5
|Weber-Morgan
|85
|6
|State Total
|1976
|168
Total Utah Residents with COVID-19 Demographics Table
|Age Group
|Case Count
|Percent of Cases
|Rate per 100k Population
|Less than 1 year
|10
|1%
|19.9
|1-14 years
|46
|2%
|6.3
|15-24 years
|299
|15%
|58.6
|25-44 years
|788
|40%
|87.6
|45-64 years
|611
|31%
|98.2
|65-84 years
|212
|11%
|67.8
|85+ years
|8
|0%
|21.2
To see Thursday’s full news conference, click on the Facebook link below:
Governor Herbert's Daily Briefing
Watch here for today's daily briefing. En Español,https://www.facebook.com/Univision32/
Posted by Governor Gary Herbert on Thursday, April 9, 2020