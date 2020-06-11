Utah’s COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 388 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, June 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported three more deaths and 388 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Those who died were:

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between the ages of 60-85 who was hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County man between the ages of 18 and 60, hospitalized at time of death

A total of 131 deaths have occurred in Utah as a result of COVID-19.

The new, lab-confirmed cases brings Utah’s positive tests to 13,252, an increase of 3% since yesterday.

Tests performed number 254,668, an increase of 4,908 tests from yesterday. Those testing positive stand at 5.2% of the people tested.

Hospitalizations stand at a cumulative 968, an increase of 14 since yesterday. There are 119 positive COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized.

Those classified as recovered, defined as alive three weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis, number 7,745.

Below, see the numbers broken down by area of the state.