Utah’s Sunday COVID-19 report: 331 new cases, no new deaths in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported no more COVID-19 deaths and 331 new lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours.

Utah’s cumulative COVID-19 death total remains at 363.

With the 331 new or newly reported positive cases of the virus, Utah’s total case count stands at 46,652.

Tests performed in Utah number 598,527. Of those, 3,626 tests were newly reported in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 357 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.5%

At present, 164 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak number 2,771.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, now number 37,701. It is common for patients to die of COVID-19 more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.