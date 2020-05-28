Utah’s Thursday COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 215 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 numbers revealing two more deaths and 215 more cases in the past 24 hours.

The victims who died were both male Utah county residents, one age 60 to 85 and the other age 18 to 60. Both were hospitalized at the time of death. The cumulative number of deaths stands at 106.

One death has been subtracted from the previous total while the medical examiner determines cause of death for that victim, who did test positive for COVID-19, but whose exact cause of death is note yet determined.

Lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stand at 8,921. The new 215 cases since Thursday represent a 2.5% increase in 24 hours.

In Utah, 203,507 people have been tested, 2,881 in of them in the past 24 hours. Those who tested positive are 4.4% of total tested.