Watch live: U.S. astronauts on board SpaceX capsule for historic liftoff

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2020 (UPI) — Two NASA astronauts entered SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule Wednesday afternoon at Kennedy Space Center in Florida in advance of a planned historic liftoff at 4:33 p.m. EDT toward the International Space Station.

The launch would mark the first time in nine years that a mission with a crew on board has been launched from American soil.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley entered the capsule a few minutes earlier than NASA had expected — just before 1:50 p.m. Technicians strapped their spacesuit boots into place and harnessed the two men to their seats.

A small group saw the astronauts off as they got into their white Tesla Model X for a motorcade to Launch Complex 39A. Before they drove off, they received good wishes from their families, Vice President Mike Pence, SpaceX founder Elon Musk and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

“This is a unique opportunity to bring all of America together at one moment in time and say, ‘look at how bright our future is,'” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said Tuesday at a space agency briefing.

Weather for launches often is a concern at Kennedy Space Center and the adjacent Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The U.S. Space Force forecast for Wednesday showed a 50 percent chance of unacceptable conditions, mainly rain and thick cumulus clouds.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departed the White House at midday to attend the launch off. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASA has limited guests to 465 people, most of whom will view the liftoff outdoors.

NASA and SpaceX controllers will staff the firing room in Florida, and either group can postpone liftoff should mechanical problems, weather or other safety issues cause concern.