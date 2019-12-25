West Jordan collision knocks out driver, causes serious injuries

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver and a passenger were injured on Christmas Eve after a collision in West Jordan.

The women were in different cars in an intersection when the vehicles collided at about 7:18 p.m., Sgt. Burdette Shumway told Gephardt Daily.

A woman estimated to be in her 30s suffered serious injuries, and was unconscious but breathing when officers arrived at 2700 W. 9000 South. She was alone in her vehicle.

The other woman transported, a passenger in the other car, is believed to be in her 90s, Shumway said. She suffered bumps, bruises and scratches, and was not seriously injured, he said.

“At this time, no citations have been issued,” Shumway said. “We are still investigating. There is nothing to suggest impairment. Our understanding so far is it was a traffic light violation.”

Gephardt Daily will release more details as information becomes available.