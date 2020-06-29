West Valley City police investigate fatal shooting at Peachwood Park

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Valley City are investigating what appears to be a fatal shooting at Peachwood Park near 3525 West 3965 South.

According to police dispatchers the incident took place about 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

911 operators say they received numerous ‘shots fired’ calls and that at least one vehicle reportedly fled the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a male, approximately 30-years-old, in extremely critical condition. Moments later police indicated the wounded man had expired.

West Valley City PD public information officer Roxanne Vainuku told Gephardt Daily investigators were still gathering evidence and canvasing witnesses.

She said they had yet to determine a motive in the shooting.

