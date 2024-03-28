West Valley City police investigating attempted carjacking that led to crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, March 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that led to a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon.

West Valley City police say the crash at the Interstate 15 collector from state Route 201 followed an attempted carjacking at an apartment complex near 4000 S. Redwood Road.

A delivery driver was delivering groceries at the apartment complex when a person attempted to steal their vehicle, WVCPD stated on social media about 2:30 p.m.

“The delivery driver saw this occurring and the suspect fled in a different vehicle occupied by two others,” a followup post says.

The delivery driver followed the fleeing vehicle on Redwood Road to SR-201 and the collector with I-15, where the vehicle lost control and rolled, police said.

One person remained in the crashed vehicle and was taken into custody, while two others got into a different vehicle and fled, police said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.