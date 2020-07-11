West Valley City police respond to shooting of juvenile, riot; gunman at large

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police responded to a shooting at a gathering in the early hours of Saturday morning and found that guests had sparked a riot after the assault.

Lt. Jeff Conger, WVCPD, told Gephardt Daily that police were called to the scene, at Extended Stay America, 2310 W. City Center Court, at 3:30 a.m.

“Police arrived at the scene and found about 40 to 45 people running around, mostly trying to leave the area,” Conger said, speculating that the shooting had happened at a party where “something went wrong.”

“We brought in additional officers to secure the crowds, a juvenile with multiple gunshots arrived at a local hospital. He had a shot to one extremity and one to his body.”

The minor’s name and age have not been released, Conger said. As of late Saturday morning, the victim was stable and was expected to survive.

“Once officers secured the scene, they were trying to locate additional victims, and did not find any,” Conger said. “They located possible suspect information, but have not located or booked anyone yet.”

Four adults who are not believed to be involved with the shooting were booked on charges including riot, interference with arresting officers and intoxication. They are:

Lizbeth Burquez, 20, booked on suspicion of riot — bodily injury/property damage/arson/dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony; interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; and purchase/possession/consume by minor, a class B misdemeanor

Erasmo Rosales, 23, booked on suspicion of riot — bodily injury/property damage/arson/dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony; and controlled substance schedule 1 or 2, a class A misdemeanor.

Edwin Perfecto, 19, booked on suspicion of riot — bodily injury/property damage/arson/dangerous weapon, a third-degree felony; and interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor.

Angel Cardenas, 19, booked on suspicion of measurable blood, breath or urine alcohol concentration, a class B misdemeanor; providing false/misleading information, a class C misdemeanor; intoxication, a class C misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, an infraction.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as information about the shooter or the victim is released.