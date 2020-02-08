West Valley police ID victim killed, deceased suspect in domestic shooting; update female victim’s condition

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have released the name of the man killed in a domestic dispute Friday morning, along with the name of the suspected shooter, who is also deceased.

“The victim killed in the Deann Drive shooting incident has been identified as 40-year-old Nathan Edgar Brower,” says a WVCPD tweet issued at 4:57 p.m. Friday.

“The suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, has been identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Reed Harris (1-15-1980). The female victim is expected to survive her injuries.”

West Valley City police were called to the scene, at 3625 Deann Drive, at 6:20 a.m

A “woman called 911, reported that her ex-husband had shot her and her boyfriend,” an 8:22 a.m. tweet from West Valley City Police says.