Update: Woman driving on I-15 shoulder critically injured in Draper accident

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
A woman was critically injured on I-15 in Draper when her car collided with a large truck. Photo: Utah DPS

DRAPER, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who made a last-second decision not to exit Interstate 15 in Draper was critically injured after a semi carrying rocks was unable to avoid her car, which was on the shoulder of the roadway.

The accident happened at about 2:23 p.m. Wednesday near the the northbound exit at 11400 South.

“A red Honda Civic was exiting northbound 11400 south then made a last-minute decision to get back on main flow traffic, and got stuck traveling in the shoulder,” says a statement by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“A semi hauling a heavy load of rocks in the right lane (lane number five) saw the vehicle and began moving to the shoulder to avoid a crash. The sedan became trapped between the cement barrier and semi-trailer.”

Other Stories of Interest:  Woman dies after car-pickup collision in West Haven
A woman was critically injured on I-15 in Draper when her car collided with a large truck. Photo: Utah DPS

“The driver of the Honda Civic is a 43-year-old female now in critical condition. A medical helicopter was called out by fire and paramedic personnel and provided patient transport to a Wasatch Front area hospital.”

1-15 was expected to remain closed for several hours during the investigation and cleanup.

No additional information was released. Gephardt Daily will have more details as they become available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here