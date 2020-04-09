Update: Woman driving on I-15 shoulder critically injured in Draper accident

DRAPER, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who made a last-second decision not to exit Interstate 15 in Draper was critically injured after a semi carrying rocks was unable to avoid her car, which was on the shoulder of the roadway.

The accident happened at about 2:23 p.m. Wednesday near the the northbound exit at 11400 South.

“A red Honda Civic was exiting northbound 11400 south then made a last-minute decision to get back on main flow traffic, and got stuck traveling in the shoulder,” says a statement by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“A semi hauling a heavy load of rocks in the right lane (lane number five) saw the vehicle and began moving to the shoulder to avoid a crash. The sedan became trapped between the cement barrier and semi-trailer.”

“The driver of the Honda Civic is a 43-year-old female now in critical condition. A medical helicopter was called out by fire and paramedic personnel and provided patient transport to a Wasatch Front area hospital.”

1-15 was expected to remain closed for several hours during the investigation and cleanup.

No additional information was released. Gephardt Daily will have more details as they become available.