Woman transported to hospital after house fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to a nearby hospital after a house fire Tuesday morning in Salt Lake City.

Captain Anthony Burton, Salt Lake City Fire Department spokesman, said the blaze was reported just before 9 a.m. at a residence at 269 E. Herbert Ave.

“The call initially came in at 8:56 a.m.,” Burton told Gephardt Daily. “The initial call said a victim might be inside the structure. There was heavy smoke and flames. A bystander had removed the victim, who was treated by paramedics and transported.”

The woman’s age and condition are unknown, Burton said.

Firefighters then attacked the fire aggressively, he said, and were able to knock down the flames within 20 minutes.

“There were downed power lines that posed a bit of a challenge for our crews, but we were able to work around it.”

Burton said the home currently is unlivable, but there’s no dollar estimate on the damage. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, he said. No firefighters were injured during the operation.

