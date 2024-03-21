Wrong-way driver killed in crash with bus carrying ROTC cadets on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 was killed Thursday morning when he crashed into a bus carrying ROTC cadets from Utah State University, shutting down southbound lanes for several hours.

A 46-year-old Riverton man driving a Chevy Silverado was headed north in the southbound lanes on I-15 near 400 North about 6:30 a.m. when it crashed into the bus in the HOV lane, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the bus was transported to an area hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Some of the 22 cadets aboard the bus sustained minor injures, according to UHP.

The crash closed southbound lanes at 600 North, and traffic delays were expected until about 11 a.m., according to UHP. Drivers were advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.