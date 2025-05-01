5-star rated Pure Indoor Environmental uses building science to remove mold, restore health to Charleston area homes

CHARLESTON, South Carolina, May 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace) – In the humid Charleston and Low Country climate, hidden mold can be a persistent threat to indoor health. That’s where Pure Indoor Environmental (PIE) – (843) 400 3020 – comes in. This 5-star rated Charleston-based company has earned an outstanding reputation for its comprehensive mold detection and remediation services—helping South Carolina families and businesses breathe easier and stay healthy.

Led by environmental home safety veteran and board-certified indoor environmentalist Brannon Hamby, PIE is known for its meticulous and multi-disciplinary approach to tackling mold at the source and preventing its return. Their process doesn’t just remove visible mold— rather, through building sciences, goes further by addressing hidden infestations that can lurk behind walls, beneath floors, and inside HVAC systems.

“Our focus is always on long-term health and safety,” Hamby said in a recent interview with Bill’s Marketplace. “We don’t just clean up mold— we make sure it doesn’t come back.”

Pure Indoor Environmental’s success lies in their multi-layered strategy. The team combines proven traditional remediation methods with modern tools and technologies to ensure thorough decontamination. One of those tools, dry-fogging, is an advanced process originally developed by the nationally recognized Pure Maintenance network that provides a deeper level of air clearance.

While Hamby praises the dry-fogging method for its effectiveness—especially in reaching difficult areas and neutralizing airborne spores—he’s quick to point out it’s just one part of a much broader game plan.

“Dry-fogging gives us a real advantage, especially when airborne cross-contamination is suspected or when “low-dose” contamination levels are in hard-to-reach places,” he explained. “But before that, we start with a thorough inspection process, custom sampling strategies, and a deep understanding of each property’s unique conditions. That’s where real prevention begins.”

Hamby and his team of 17 experts bring more than just technical skill—they bring passion. As members of the International Society for Environmentally Acquired Illness (ISEAI), they stay on the cutting edge of mold-related health science, working closely with physicians and researchers to support clients dealing with mold-related illnesses.

“Many of the people we help were referred by medical professionals,” Hamby said. “They’re dealing with serious symptoms, and we’re often a meaningful milestone in their recovery.”

That said, PIE also serves many clients who simply want peace of mind—homeowners and business owners who suspect mold might be hidden in their property, even if it’s not yet visible. For these cases, the PIE team deploys a full suite of inspection tools and industry knowledge to catch and fix problems early.

“In Charleston’s humid, coastal environment, mold can creep in quickly,” Hamby said. “We pride ourselves on catching the symptoms early before it becomes a serious health or structural issue.”

And when mold is confirmed? That’s when a sequenced scope of work centered on root cause correction and safe removal protocols is formed. But PIE’s commitment goes far beyond the tools they use.

The company operates out of core values that Hamby says, “serve as our anchor and guide to employee care and customer service”. The values are illustrated in an acronym, G.E.T.A.I.R, which stand for: Good Faith, Enrichment, Technical Excellence, Accountability, Integrity, and Results.

“For over 25 years, we’ve been solving tough indoor air quality problems—moisture intrusion, mold, construction defects—you name it,” Hamby said. “But more importantly, we’ve been giving people peace of mind.”

He added, “We live and work in the Charleston area. This is our community. We take immense pride in being the team people trust to make their homes and businesses healthier.”

And that pride shines through in PIE’s customer feedback and their 5-star ratings:

“One of the most professional and caring companies I have ever dealt with. As a Charleston native I can honestly say Jacqueline and Brannon were extremely professional and answered all of my questions and took time to follow up with me. 10 out of 10.” – Jamie Browning

“The professionalism and attention to detail was excellent. They went above and beyond. Would recommend them for any of your home needs.” – Lyle Barker

“I highly recommend Pure to solve problems in your home and to do so effectively and honestly… We trusted them to do the work in our absence and they did so, updating us with reports and pictures. A million thanks to Pure and the amazing and caring professionals that work for them.” – Laura Hopkins

“Brannon & Jack are not just expert remediators but true indoor environmental specialists… The education, time, transparency, and overall customer care we received from the entire team was beyond excellent.” – Jessica Cohen

Pure Indoor Environmental serves clients throughout Charleston, Mount Pleasant, West Ashley, Daniel Island, Summerville, Goose Creek, Kiawah Island, Sullivan’s Island, North Charleston, and beyond.

Looking for a free appraisal? Contact Pure Indoor Environmental at 843-400-3020 or fill out their form and get in touch the Charleston area’s most trusted mold removal business..

Pure Indoor Environmental is a sponsor of Bill’s Marketplace on Gephardt Daily and a proud supporter of local journalism.