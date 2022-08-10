Amber Alert canceled after boy found safe; suspect still at large

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Amber Alert issued Tuesday night has been canceled after the 8-year-old boy was found safe, but the search continues for the suspect in the case.

Police are searching for 29-year-old Danny Sihalath after the car he was in was found in West Valley City on Wednesday morning.

The incident began Tuesday evening when Walmart employees in American Fork observed the man, later identified as Sihalath, attempting to shoplift, according to reports.

American Fork police were called to the scene and saw the suspect leaving the store and running to a vehicle. He ignored commands to stop, officials say.

AFPD officials say an adult female passenger got out of the car, but the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and fled.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies tracked Sihalath until he managed to escape.

Sihalath is described as being of Asian or Pacific Islander descent. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a black T-shirt and pants when last seen.

He reportedly has sleeve tattoos on his forearms, and a released photo shows a neck tattoo.