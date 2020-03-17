AMC movie theaters close temporarily to help curb coronavirus spread

UTAH, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — AMC Theatre locations in Utah and across the country are closing temporarily to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“All AMC theatres are temporarily closed in accordance with local and federal guidelines,” says the statement, issued on the business’ website. “They will re-open when those guidelines allow.”

AMC theaters in Utah include the West Jordan 12, Layton Hills 9 and Provo 12.

The chain also allows customers to pay to view some films on personal electronic devices. For details, see the website.