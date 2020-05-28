Breaking: Gov. Gary Herbert issues new executive order, updates guidelines for schools, businesses, social gatherings, travel, events

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 27, 3030 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has issued an executive order updating guidelines applicable for geographical areas in low health risk designation under Utah’s phased-health guidance plan.
The order specifically addresses updated guidelines pertaining to social gatherings, education, businesses, travel and events in low-risk areas in the “yellow” phase of the COVID-19 response.
Currently, all of Utah is classified as yellow with the exceptions of Grand County, Bluff, Magna, Mexican Hat, Salt Lake City and West Valley City, which remain in the moderate-risk (orange) phase.
“We are making progress and we can see that these recommendations are working,” Herbert said in a prepared statement.
“I would like to express my gratitude to all who are taking these recommendations seriously, and stress that following these guidelines is crucial to ensuring the safety and health of us all.”
The new order says that all businesses within low risk, yellow-coded areas can open if they adhere to specific guidelines regarding symptom checking and business interactions “when feasible.”
Travel guidelines “request that all continue to avoid non-essential travel to areas with widespread community transmission of COVID-19,” the statement says.
Schools serving kindergarten through 12th grade may resume activities, including sports, “under jurisdiction of district and school authorities in adherence to indoor and outdoor guidelines. Additionally, hand sanitizer will need to be made available to faculty and students in each classroom and regular hand washing routines will be instituted.
“Faculty and staff will need to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible. Updates regarding face coverings for students will be provided by local school and charter boards in consultation with health department officials.
Colleges and universities may be opened for in-person classes with increased cleaning and hygiene regimens, the statement says.
“In cooperation with the Utah System of Higher Education, each institution will develop individualized plans for repopulating campus, monitoring for incidence, containing outbreaks, and reclosing if necessary.”
More updated information regarding higher education, outdoor recreation, including pools and waterparks can be found in the guidelines link below.
The order is effective immediately and remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on June 5, the statement says. View the full order here.
View the updated phased guidelines here.