SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 27, 3030 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert has issued an executive order updating guidelines applicable for geographical areas in low health risk designation under Utah’s phased-health guidance plan.

The order specifically addresses updated guidelines pertaining to social gatherings, education, businesses, travel and events in low-risk areas in the “yellow” phase of the COVID-19 response.

Currently, all of Utah is classified as yellow with the exceptions of Grand County, Bluff, Magna, Mexican Hat, Salt Lake City and West Valley City, which remain in the moderate-risk (orange) phase.

“We are making progress and we can see that these recommendations are working,” Herbert said in a prepared statement.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all who are taking these recommendations seriously, and stress that following these guidelines is crucial to ensuring the safety and health of us all.”