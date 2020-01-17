Kat Von D sells ownership shares of makeup brand

Jan. 16 (UPI) — Kat Von D is selling her ownership shares in her makeup brand, Kat Von D Beauty.

The 37-year-old tattoo artist and entrepreneur said in an Instagram post Thursday that she is leaving the cosmetics company to focus on her family and other projects.

“This past year has been one of great change for me. As many of you know, I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy, launched my vegan shoe line, and am now busy prepping to release my long awaited album in the Spring, followed by an international tour!” Von D wrote.

“As much as I wish I could balance all of this, on top of continuing my makeup line, it has become clear to me that I just can’t do everything at the maximum capacity,” she said.

Von D sold her shares to Kendo, a beauty brand incubator and her partner for the past 11 years. She promised a “seamless” transition as Kendo relaunches Kat Von D Beauty as KVD Vegan Beauty.

“This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that,” Von D said.

“I’d like to thank my beloved fans+followers who supported my vision to create a brand that stood for compassion, true artistry, and challenged modern ideals of beauty — most of which I never could relate to,” she added.