Hiker lost in Weber County rescued by Weber Co. S&R, North View Fire crews

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County Search & Rescue and North View Fire crews were dispatched to the east bench area of North Ogden on Saturday after a lost hiker called dispatch.

The 35-year-old man called 911 when he became lost in the One Horse Canyon area.

“There was a language barrier, and the dispatcher stayed on the phone with the caller nearly the entire time, ensuring help was on the way and having the patient stay where he was at,” says a statement from Weber County S&R.

“The male was visiting from out of town and went for a morning hike on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail. In the late afternoon, the male wandered off trail and could not find his way back due to very thick brush and scrub oak.”

The Climb Team and Drone Team responded to the area, “and were able to locate the male quickly,” the statement says.

“The male was assisted back to the trail and given a ride down to Mountain Road where he was evaluated and released by North View Fire with no major injuries.”