Man booked on felony charges after windows shattered at 36 Ogden, Riverdale businesses

OGDEN, Utah, March 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 41-year-old man has been booked into the Weber County Jail on felony charges after windows were shot out of 36 businesses in Ogden and Riverdale over a period of several days.

Derrick Corey Mackey was booked on charges of causes of criminal mischief with a loss greater than $5,000 and causing a catastrophe by means other than a weapon of mass destruction. Both charges are second-degree felonies. His bail was set at $20,000.

Street-facing windows were shot out between Sunday and Wednesday of this week, Mackey’s probable cause statement says.

The Ogden Police Department issued a statement:

“The investigating officers were able to determine the window damage was caused by high-speed projectiles (e.g. pellets or ball bearings). Based on an increasing number of reports and extensive damage to street-facing windows at businesses within the city, it was believed that one or more individuals had shot out windows while driving along the city streets.”

At about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Ogden police were investigating new damage when officers with the Riverdale Police Department received several reports of window damage in that city, the statement says.

“Riverdale officers were able to obtain a description of the suspect vehicle from the victims. Ogden officers spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. A BB gun and a plastic bag containing hundreds of BBs were observed located in plain view.”

A BB gun and a full bag of BBs were seen on the rear passenger-side floor, Mackey’s probable cause statement says.

“Derrick was wearing the same shirt and hat as the male recorded on video at the most recent incident along with closely matching the stature of the driver of the same truck in the other videos,” the probable cause statement says. “Riverdale police responded to that traffic stop due to the most recent incident being in their city.”

Mackey was read his Miranda Rights and arrested, the statement says.

“Derrick admitted to driving in his vehicle during the times and in the area of which the incidents occurred. When shown pictures of the involved vehicle Derrick confirmed it was his truck and it was him driving.”

Mackey was booked into jail. The Ogden Police Department statement ended with thoughts on the crime.

“This type of activity is deplorable in any circumstance, but especially heinous when viewed in light of the sacrifices our community is making to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus,” the OPD statement says.

“The Ogden Police Department continues to operate, despite the present challenges. We will utilize all lawful and legal means to ensure that those who would prey upon our community are held accountable.”

So far, 22 Ogden businesses have reported damaged windows, as have 14 in Riverdale.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the OPD statement says. “We encourage anyone with similar damage over the last few days or anyone who has not yet reported to contact the Ogden Police Department via the Weber Area Dispatch Center at 801-395-8221.”