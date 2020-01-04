Lowe’s to hire 53,000 before spring

Jan. 3 (UPI) — Hardware big-box outlet Lowe’s announced Thursday it plans to hire at least 53,000 people before its busy spring season.

Lowe’s said the spring season is a high point of its business and the company usually hires to meet those needs as the weather starts to warm up. In 2019, Lowe’s set a hiring goal of 65,000 employees, with 50,000 brought on as seasonal workers.

Hiring will be made across the company’s 1,700 stores nationwide. Locations in Florida, Southern California and Hawaii, along with parts of Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Texas, Alabama and Georgia will hold walk-in interviews starting Wednesday.

“Spring is the busiest season for home improvement projects and a great time to launch a new career at Lowe’s,” Jennifer Weber, Lowe’s executive vice president, human resources, said in a statement.

“As part of our strategy to better serve customers and operate our stores more efficiently, these hiring events will help us build the right teams at the right times across the U.S. to meet customer demand as they plan for spring,” Weber added.

Lowe’s said it will fill various positions, including department supervisors, cashiers, stockers, sales specialists, pro customer service associates and merchandise service associates.

The company also will offer a company-funded certification program to help part-time and full-time employees pursue careers in skilled trades like plumbing; electrical; and heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

Last year, about 50 percent of seasonal hires became permanent workers. Lowe’s said almost 200 of its store managers started off as seasonal employees.