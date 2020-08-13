New unemployment claims continue to decline, Utah Department of Workforce Services says

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services has released its weekly report on new and existing claims.

For the week of Aug. 2 through 8, new claims for unemployment benefits numbered 4,854, with a total of $30,546,936 of benefits paid.

There were 73,300 continued claims filed during that same week.

The number of people who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Aug. 1, 2020 was 4,750. A total of 4,563 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“New claims and continued claims continue to see a steady decrease each week, supporting Utah’s decision to end the self-attested job attachment status on Aug. 15, 2020,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services, in a prepared statement.

“Active job search efforts will hopefully connect those seeking work to where economic growth is occurring as employment is critical for real stability rather than the time-limited unemployment benefit.”

Job attachment status for active claimants will end this week on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

“This does not result in ineligibility, however, to remain on the benefit all claimants will be required to register for work as well as make and report at least four job contacts each week they are requesting the unemployment benefit,” the DWF statement says.

Those whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 are urged to visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information, including help for employees and employers returning to work.