Reno-based Pure Maintenance of Nevada clears the air with 5-star rated mold removal; no demolition required

RENO, Nev., April 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A powerful new player in the fight against indoor mold and airborne pathogens is quietly transforming homes and businesses in the Reno area and across northern Nevada. Michelle and David Griffith, owners of Pure Maintenance of Nevada (775) 997-1937, are leading the charge with an advanced dry fogging technology that eliminates mold, bacteria, and viruses — all without demolition.

The Griffiths and their team are licensed providers of the patented Pure Maintenance two-step dry fog protocol, a system developed by the company’s parent firm in Layton, Utah. Instead of tearing out drywall or using harsh chemicals, the dry fog method fills enclosed spaces with ultra-fine particles that penetrate deep into porous surfaces, neutralizing airborne contaminants at the molecular level.

“Dry fogging is a game-changer,” said Michelle Griffith. “We’re able to treat an entire space quickly, safely, and without the need for demolition. That means less disruption for property owners and far more effective long-term results.”

The method, which is EPA-registered and used by locally owned Pure Maintenance outlets nationwide, has been used in homes, offices, gyms, schools, and medical facilities. It’s proven effective against mold spores, mycotoxins, and viruses — including strains associated with long-term health impacts.

The Griffiths bring local knowledge and hands-on service to every job, helping clients throughout the Reno-Tahoe region and greater Washoe County. They also serve other swaths of Nevada, including Sparks, Carson City, Incline Village, Fernley, Battle Mountain, Winnemucca, and Elko.

“People often think our dry Nevada climate means mold isn’t an issue,” Michelle said. “But we see it all the time — behind walls, under flooring, or in HVAC systems. Our job is to find it, eliminate it, and restore the air quality.”

The process begins with an inspection and air sampling. If treatment is needed, the two-step fogging can typically be completed in a single day. The first application eradicates existing pathogens, while the second creates an antimicrobial barrier to prevent regrowth.

Clients consistently report dramatic results. “They walk in and say it smells clean — not like chemicals, just fresh and neutral,” Michelle said. “And more importantly, they feel the difference.”

Pure Maintenance of Nevada also works with commercial interests, both large and small, including realtors, property managers, home inspectors, and even casinos, to help them create and maintain healthy environments.

As awareness around indoor air quality grows, the Griffiths see their work as part of a larger public health mission. “We’re not just removing mold — we’re giving people back peace of mind,” Michelle said.

“We had a serious mold issue after a roof leak, and Michelle’s team was amazing. Fast, professional, and zero demolition needed. Highly recommend!” – Jared M.

“So thankful for David and his crew! Our house smells clean again and my allergies are finally under control.” – Anita R.

“Prompt service, great communication, and it worked exactly as described. Definitely worth it.” – Lori G.

“They made the whole process simple. I wish we had called them sooner!” – Mason T.

As part of the national Pure Maintenance Mold Removal and Remediation Network, the Griffiths now own a second family run outlet located in Knoxville, TN. Pure Maintenance of East Tennessee is managed by Kyle Lamon (865) 804 3276 and serves Cookeville, Crossville, Dandridge, Gatlinburg, Johnson City, Knoxville, Newport, Pigeon Force, Sevierville and surrounding areas.

