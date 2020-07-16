Report: Utah unemployment claims down slightly

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Workforce Services has released unemployment claim totals for the week of July 5 to July 11.

New claims filed for unemployment benefits stand at 7,306 for the week. Continuing claims numbered 89,081. A total of $82,211,610 were paid for the week.

Source: Department of Workforce Services

The number of people who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of July 4, 2020 was 4,922. A total of 5,184 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“The unemployment insurance program has paid out over one billion dollars in benefits during the pandemic to support thousands of Utahns and businesses,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services, in a prepared statement.

“However, the $600 additional weekly stimulus benefit is only available for two more weeks, thankfully there are thousands of jobs available as Utah continues to work towards safe, economic recovery.”

Anyone whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 is urged to visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information, including help for employees and employers returning to work.