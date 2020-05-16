Stocks close flat Friday; finish worst week since March

May 16 (UPI) — The major U.S. stock indexes rallied Friday to close flat, but not enough to overcome the market’s worst week since late March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 270 points early in the day, before closing up 0.25 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each finished the day up about 0.3 percent.

For the week, though, numbers were more bleak. The Dow and S&P 500 each lost about 2.4 percent, while the Nasdaq was down 1.7 percent.

This was the worst week for the Dow and S&P 500 since late March, when the markets started a serious slide in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the start of stay-at-home orders across the United States.

The New York Stock Exchange announced Thursday it would be reopening its floor for physical trading beginning May 26. It’s been closed since March 20 in response to the threat of COVID-19.