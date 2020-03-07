Toyota adds Camry, Corolla, trucks and Lexus models to recall

March 6 (UPI) — Toyota has expanded a recall involving faulty fuel pumps that can cause certain models to stop or stall.

The additions, announced Wednesday, cover Toyota and Lexus models between 2013 and 2019.

The newly added Lexus vehicles include recent LS 460, GS 350, IS-F, GX 460, IS 350, LX 570, NX 200t and RC 350 models.

The added Toyota vehicles include: 2014 FJ Cruiser, 2014-15 4Runner and Land Cruiser, 2017-19 Sienna and 2018-19 Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma and Tundra.

A complete list of all affected models is posted on Toyota’s website.

“The subject vehicles are equipped with a fuel pump which may stop operating,” the automaker said in a statement. “If this were to occur, warning lights and messages may be displayed on the instrument panel, and the engine may run rough. This can result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash.”

Toyota said dealers will replace the fuel pump. The original recall last month included nearly 700,000 vehicles, and the additions raise the total to 1.8 million.

The automaker also recalled 2.9 million vehicles last month over sensors on potentially faulty airbags.