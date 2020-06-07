TV and film productions OK to resume in California

June 6 (UPI) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared that TV and film productions may resume in the state on Friday.

The industry has been largely shut down since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed about 108,000 people in the United States to date.

Productions will be “subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations following their review of local epidemiological data including cases per 100,000 population, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge, vulnerable populations, contact tracing and testing,” the California Department of Public Health said in a statement issued by the governor’s office Friday.

It is unclear which TV shows and movies might go back to work on or around that date, however, since protocols still need to be approved, union agreements signed and protective measures put in place.

Changes on set that are expected are coronavirus testing for casts and crews, regular temperature checks, improved hygiene and sanitation, and live audiences only when they wear masks and social distance.