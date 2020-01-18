U.S. housing starts surge to 13-year high, gov’t figures show

Jan. 17 (UPI) — Housing starts in the United States surged to a 13-year high last month, government figures showed Friday.

The Commerce Department said December saw about a 17 percent increase in new home construction, to a 1.6 million annualized rate.

The figure was a substantial improvement over the revised November rate of 1.4 million, and 41 percent higher than it was in December 2018.

The U.S. housing market hasn’t seen such a level for new construction since 2006.

December’s rate, which easily beat economists’ expectations, was also the greatest month-to-month improvement in three years.

The department said building permits, however, declined in December. An indicator of future construction, the number of permits fell nearly 4 percent last month but were still almost 6 percent higher than they were a year ago.

The strong U.S. housing market is also reflected in the rental sector.

Mortgage lender Fannie Mae said Thursday it lent $70 billion in financing for apartment construction in 2019, the highest volume in the 31-year history of its specialized multifamily program.