Utah’s new unemployment claims decline 13% from previous week, still stand at 382% of average week in 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s unemployment numbers for the week of May 17 to 23 show that new claims are down 13 percent from the week before.

There were 97,570 weekly claims filed during that week. A total of $26,427,924 was paid in traditional unemployment benefits. An additional $48,804,420 of the $600 weekly stimulus was paid out to claimants, as well as $760,779 in federally funded extended benefit payments, for a total of $75,993,123 in unemployment benefits for the week.

A total of 2,278 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were submitted.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims May 17-23 Total New Claims % Change (+/-) Total Weekly Claims % Change (+/-) State Benefits Paid % Change (+/-) $600 Stimulus Paid 05/17/20 to 05/23/20 5,455 97,570 $26,427,924 $48,804,420 Combined Benefits $75,993,123 Week over Week 6,275 -13% 101,389 -3.8% $26,858,365 -1.711% $48,667,041 Average Weekly 2019 1,131 382% 8,856 1011.7% $2,876,354 819% Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Claims May 17-23 Total Combined Claims March 15 to May 23, 2020 Total New Claims % Change (+/-) Total Benefits Paid % Change (+/-) Total Claims Total Benefits Paid 05/17/20 to 05/23/20 2,278 $8,114,773 Traditional 167,367 $458,751,943 Week over Week 2,604 12.5% $5,688,924 42.6% PUA 26,646 $19,155,356