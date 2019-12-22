15,739 pounds of frozen beef patties recalled due to plastic contamination

Dec. 21 (UPI) — A Cincinnati, Ohio-based food supplier is recalling 15,739 pounds of frozen beef patties because they may be contaminated with plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The FSIS said AdvancePierre Foods received a complaint from a food service establishment of green plastic found in a patty.

The patties were not sold in stores, but were shipped to a warehouse in Iowa and were distributed to institutions, including schools.

And while they were distributed to schools, they were part of a commercial sale and not part of food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program, FSIS said Friday.

The agency is concerned the patties may still be in industrial freezers and is encouraging institutions to discard the product or return them to the site of purchase.

The patties are in 15.09-pound boxes labeled “CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES” with product code 69097.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” said the FSIS release.

According to its website, AdvancePierre supplies food products to food service, retail and schools across the United States. In April the company recalled 20,373 pounds of frozen beef patties, also due to plastic contamination.