Chicago company recalls 2,000 pounds of ground beef

Jan. 25 (UPI) — A meat-packing company in Chicago issued a recall for 2,020 pounds of raw ground beef over reports the product may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced.

The recalled products were packed by Amity Packing Company Inc. and shipped to nine states, including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The affected product is 1-pound vacuum-packed ground beef labeled as 95 percent lean and with a lot code of 0060 and case code of 11402. The beef has a best used by date of Jan. 31.

The company received two customer complaints about clear, thin pliable plastic found in the beef. There were no confirmed reports of illness or injury.