’24,’ ‘Picard’ actress Annie Wersching dead at 45

Jan. 29 (UPI) — Annie Wersching — an actress known for her roles in the TV shows 24, Star Trek: Picard, Timeless and Bosch — has died of cancer at the age of 45.

She also was famous for her appearances in The Rookie, The Vampire Diairies, General Hospital and Runaways, as well as for her voice role in the video game version of The Last of Us.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall,” her husband, actor Stephen Tull, said in a statement Sunday.

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell ‘BYE!’ until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family….’ “