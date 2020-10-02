AC/DC teases new single ‘Shot in the Dark’

Oct. 1 (UPI) —

The band teased the new single in a 30-second video posted on Twitter appearing to power up the amp with its iconic lighting bolt logo while playing the song, and noting #PWRUP, short for Power Up.

The debut date of their first album since 2014’s “Rock or Bust” hasn’t been announced yet.

The band announced the reunion Wednesday following several tumultuous years, with a tweet reading, “Are You Ready? #PWRUP” and showing a photo of bandmates Angus Young (lead guitar) Brian Johnson (lead vocals), Cliff Williams (bass guitar), Phil Rudd (drums) and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar).

Scottish-born brothers Malcolm and Angus Young formed the band in 1973 in Australia. Their 1981 album, For Those About to Rock We Salute You, became their first to hit No. 1 in the United States, and their 2008 album, Black Ice, eventually reached No. 1 worldwide.

The band’s co-founder Malcolm Young died in 2017 at age 64.

In 2016, Williams retired, citing lineup changes and need for time with family, and Johnson quit since he was suffering hearing issues.

Guns N’ Roses Axle Rose stepped in for Johnson while the band toured in 2016. Johnson will now be reunited with the band since he has been fitted with special in-ear devices to help him handle touring.

In 2015, Rudd pleaded guilty to charges of threatening to kill his personal assistant and possession of illegal drugs in New Zealand. He served eight months of home detention for the offenses.