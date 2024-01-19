Actor Alec Baldwin indicted in 2021 shooting death of ‘Rust’ cinematographer

Jan. 19 (Gephardt Daily/UPI) — A grand jury in New Mexico on Friday indicted actor Alec Baldwin on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the deadly 2021 shooting on the set of the movie “Rust.”

On Oct. 21 of that year, Baldwin was rehearsing a scene in front of a camera and fired a gun, which was reportedly believed to be free of live ammunition. The bullet hit cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died as a result of her injury. It also hit director Joel Souza, who survived.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrisey and Jason Lewis on Tuesday cited that “additional facts” discovered during a new investigation into the incident led them to present a new case to a grand jury.

“After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza,” the attorneys said.

“We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial.”

Luke Nikas, Baldwin’s attorney, said the actor is determined to fight the charges.

“It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution,” Nikas said. “We will answer any charges in court.”

Baldwin had been charged with involuntary manslaughter in January but the charges were dropped in April before a preliminary hearing.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 revolver on the “Rust” set while preparing for a scene at a Western ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, with Hutchins and Souza when the weapon went off.

In June, a New Mexico district court agreed to a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit in connection with the shooting.