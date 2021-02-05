Actor Christopher Plummer dead at 91

According to a statement by his manager, Lou Pitt, Plummer passed away at his Westcon, Connecticut home Feb. 5. The cause of death was not revealed.

Plummer’s acting career spanned decades but is best known for his role as Captain Von Trapp in the 1965 movie “The Sound of Music”. He also received Tony Awards for his stage productions of “Cyrano” in 1973, followed by “Barrymore” in 1997. In 2010, he won a coveted Oscar for best supporting actor in the movie “Beginners.”

Plummer began breaking into show business in the early 1950s with a series of stage appearances in New York City before landing several TV jobs.

In 1958 landed a breakout role in motion pictures when he was cast in Sidney’s Lumet’s 1958 production of “Stage Struck.”